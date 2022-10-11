HOUSTON (KIAH) Toys”R”Us is returning to Houston and will debut in west Houston.

On October 15, Macy’s Memorial City will debut the flagship in-store Toys“R”Us shop as part of the partnership with WHP Global to bring the Toys“R”Us brand to every Macy’s store in America just in time for the holiday season.

The Toys“R”Us brand returns to the local area and comes to life in an in-store shop at the Macy’s Memorial City flagship store. The new Toys“R”Us shop will take over more than 7,500 sq ft. of the department store’s 2nd floor, offering playful and colorful fixtures, as well as hands-on demonstration tables for customers to interact with various must-have toys. Toys“R”Us at Macy’s Memorial City will also feature a life-size “Geoffrey on a Bench” photo opportunity for families.

To celebrate the opening, the Memorial City Macy’s store will host nine days of in-store events, beginning October 15 through October 23, which will include family-friendly activities and daily giveaways.

The events below will take place at Macy’s Memorial City and all Macy’s stores nationwide:

October 15 – Barbie™ Day: Calling all artists! Barbie invites you to join the art fun with special Barbie activity sheets to bring your colorful vision to life in-store.

October 16 – Fisher-Price® Day: Designers wanted! Fisher-Price invites you to create your own Little People® House and continue the play at home with your very own Little People Figurine.

October 17 – Geoffrey's Birthday: Celebrate Geoffrey's birthday in style by designing your very own picture frame! Guests can take their photo with a Geoffrey statue and will receive fun giveaways, including LEGO® goody bags and Disney Plush items.

October 18 – National Geographic™ STEM Day: Gold rush! Join National Geographic for an exciting in-store dig and learn more about Fools Gold.

October 19 – Rainbow Loom® Day: Create and trade! Rainbow Loom invites weavers from all over to create their very own bracelets in-store and trade with fellow designers.

October 20 – Play-Doh® Day: Fun to play with, and to eat? Become a pizza chef, barista, and more in-store with Play-Doh's interactive playsets.

October 21 – Pokémon™ Day: Gotta catch 'em all! Trainers are invited for an afternoon of fun to collect new Pokémon and trade with fellow guests in-store.

October 22 – LEGO® Day: Get your build on! Join your fellow master builders and create your very own LEGO set in-store. Participants will also receive LEGO® goody bags to continue the fun at home.

October 23 – L.O.L Surprise!™ Day: Get ready for a surprise! Join your fellow artists in-store for a day of fun and coloring and continue the fun at home with a L.O.L Surprise! trading card pack.