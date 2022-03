HOUSTON (KIAH) Firefighters reported a structure fire at an ExxonMobil oil refinery in Billings, Montana, late on March 26.

The Billings Gazette said the fire was “contained within 40 minutes.”

A representative of the refinery told the Gazette, “No evacuation order had been made and no injuries have been reported.”

