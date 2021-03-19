Where does Texas rank for setting up new businesses?

HOUSTON (CW39) — During the COVID-19 pandemic, many have faced job and financial losses. However, fresh motivation has led to a record-breaking number of Americans setting up a business.

A new study by TOP Data shows that Texans rank 3rd in the country for setting up new business creations, with 35,682 business applications being made in the state during Feb 2021. There were 423,095 new businesses created in Feb. alone.

TOP Data also did a year-over-year comparison across each state, mapping the percentage change in business applications between Feb. 2020 and Feb. 2021. Texas’ overall percentage increase was 34.7 percent.