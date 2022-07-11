HOUSTON (CW39) CenterPoint Energy Houston Electric is joining the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) in ERCOT’s appeal for Texans and Texas businesses to voluntarily conserve electricity today from 2 to 8 p.m.

POLL: Will you set you temperature to 78° to reduce electricity TODAY from 2-8 p.m.? Here is what @CenterPoint may do if you don't… https://t.co/iNRGNMv1Xy — CW39 (@CW39Houston) July 11, 2022

CenterPoint Energy encourages its customers to conserve electricity by taking the following steps:

Adjusting your air conditioner, especially when you use a programmable thermostat: Set your thermostat 5° higher when you’re gone more than 4 hours. Between 2 and 8 p.m., aim for 1-2° warmer than your final evening temperature. Try to keep it at 78° or higher. Use fans to stay 4-6 degrees cooler. Set the AC to cool down after 8 p.m.

Running your washer, dryer, or dishwasher in the morning before you leave for work or wait until after 8 p.m.

Saving up to 10 watts of energy for every device you unplug. All electrical devices use some power when they’re turned off but still plugged in. They also generate heat. Turn off and unplug appliances and cable boxes when not in use. Unplug your phone charger and similar devices when charging is complete.

Using a timer to turn off lights and appliances when you’re away.

Using a microwave, outdoor grill, or slow cooker. In the summer, your stove and oven heat up the house. This makes your air conditioner work harder.

Setting your pool pump to run early in the morning or overnight.

CenterPoint Energy is not a power generation company, so any shortage of electric power capacity from the electric grid is not something that the company controls.

As needed, CenterPoint Energy will continue to keep customers updated through local media outlets and the company’s customer communication channels, including Twitter (@CNPalerts), Facebook, Power Alert Service, Outage Tracker (Estimated Restoration Times will not be available for these types of emergencies) and the web.

If conditions worsen, ERCOT may issue a directive to curtail power delivered to customers, which requires transmission and distribution utilities like CenterPoint Energy to implement controlled outages due to power generation shortage. Controlled outages are planned emergency measures designed to avoid potentially longer and more widespread power outages for customers. There are three levels of Energy Emergency Alerts (EEA), and controlled outages are only implemented as a last resort to maintain reliability of the electric system, and they are done so with the intent to rotate outages in the electric service territory based on system conditions.

Houston-area customers should prepare now and have a back-up plan in place, especially those who rely on electricity for life-sustaining equipment.

ERCOT is the independent system operator for the region and manages the flow of electric power to most of Texas and more than 26 million Texas customers. CenterPoint Energy is an investor-owned electric utility and a member of ERCOT. The company manages the transmission and distribution of electricity to its approximately 2.6 million customers across the greater Houston area and surrounding communities.