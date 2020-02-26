Businesses, schools impacted by shooting incident at Miller Brewery

MILWAUKEE — Businesses and schools near Miller Brewery are being impacted in the wake of a shooting incident.

A Milwaukee Public Schools spokeswoman said Story School was also placed under lockdown. The spokeswoman said “all students and staff are safe and in the school building.” As of 3:45 p.m., they were not allowing parents come to the school building to pick up students and were not allowing any students or staff leave the building. In an update around 4 p.m., the spokeswoman said parents could pick up their children, and buses were available to take students home, but no students were being allowed to walk home.

