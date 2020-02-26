Breaking News
Businesses, schools impacted by shooting incident at Miller Brewery

Businesses, schools impacted by shooting incident at Miller Brewery

News
Posted: / Updated:

MILWAUKEE — Businesses and schools near Miller Brewery are being impacted in the wake of a shooting incident.

A Milwaukee Public Schools spokeswoman said Story School was also placed under lockdown. The spokeswoman said “all students and staff are safe and in the school building.” As of 3:45 p.m., they were not allowing parents come to the school building to pick up students and were not allowing any students or staff leave the building. In an update around 4 p.m., the spokeswoman said parents could pick up their children, and buses were available to take students home, but no students were being allowed to walk home.

Share this story

Latest Weather Forecast

More Weather

Houston 'Remarkable Women' Spotlight

More Remarkable Women

Popular

Latest

More Morning Dose