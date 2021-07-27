California man recounts fighting off terrifying bee swarm that killed 2 dogs

News

by: Sandra Mitchell, KTLA Digital Staff, Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

DIAMOND BAR, Calif. (KTLA) – A Southern California man and his three dogs were attacked by a swarm of thousands of bees in his backyard on Saturday.

Bob Ramos said the bees were in “attack mode.” The dogs tore through a screen door of his Diamond Bar home trying to get away from the bees and into the house.

“I keep trying to convince myself that I did … I did everything I could do,” Ramos, a former Los Angeles Police Officer, said while breaking down in tears.

Ramos said he was stung more than 40 times while trying to save the dogs. The bees made their way under a towel he had over his head and stung him in the ears and face.

Ramos and his chocolate Lab, Rolo, survived the bee attack, but his daughter’s two small dogs did not.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Tokyo Olympics forecast and tropics update - Adam Kruger

Dog heat stroke safety

National smoke forecast impacting air quality - Adam Krueger

Historic drought gripping the West

106° feels like temperatures Tuesday in Houston - Adam Kreuger

Best food and drinks to beat the heat - Carrigan Chauvin

Tropical storm, typhoon impacting Tokyo Olympics

First Japan 2020 Houston Medal, Simone Manuel

Houston man arrested in connection with US Capitol riots - Sharron Melton

Japan 2020 - Japanese culture

ADAM THE GYMNAST - CW39 Chief Meteorologist Adam Krueger is a GYMNAST

ADAM THE GYMNAST - CW39 Chief Meteorologist Adam Krueger is a GYMNAST

100°+ Texas heat for Houston, Dallas and Austin - Star Harvey

Mr. Wasp on SkyTracker camera - Adam Kruger

Nepartak route over Japan - Adam Krueger

When to water your lawn - Carrigan Chauvin

Rehabilitated bald eagle returns to the wild Sunday, July 25

Rehabilitated bald eagle returns to the wild Sunday, July 25

Rehabilitated bald eagle returns to the wild Sunday, July 25

Fireball in the sky over Austin - Sharron Melton

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Countdown to end of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss