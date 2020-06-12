California woman appears in two racist rant videos in two days

TORRANCE, Calif. (KTLA) — A California woman who sparked outrage when a video of her racist rant against an Asian woman went viral Wednesday surfaced in a second, similar video Thursday.

The new video, taken at Charles H. Wilson Park, the same park in the first video, shows a man confronting the woman and asking her, “Did you just make a racist comment?” The man was with his 11-year-old son.

The woman replied, “I am not a racist person, but you know what, you need to go home,” she said. “I don’t care about your Facebook or your video. Do you know how many people can’t stand you being here?”

As the conversation continued, the woman said she was calling the police and began speaking to the man in a mock Asian accent, repeating several times, “You understand me, China man?”

As in Wednesday’s video, the woman also threatened to have her family harm the man recording the video.

“Do you know who my family is? You are so (expletive). You are going to get (expletive). Your kids are gonna get (expletive),” the woman said. “This is my country and this is from my government: Go home. Put that on your Facebook.”

The man, who did not want want to be identified, said he was most disturbed by the fact that the rant happened in front of his son.

“In 2020, no one should be hearing these kinds of racial slurs,” the man said. “It’s completely another thing to say racial slurs to minors, they need to be protected.”

The encounter prompted the man to have a talk with his son about racism, he said.

“My dad was innocent and he did nothing wrong, so I was confused,” his son said.

It was the second time in two days video has emerged of the same woman berating people with racist remarks.

She was recorded on Wednesday at the same park ranting at a woman who was exercising on a staircase.

“Go back to whatever (expletive) Asian country you belong in,” the woman is heard shouting on the video. “This is not your place. This is not your home. We do not want you here.”

After seeing the woman on television news, Kayceelyn Salminoa said she recognized her as the same person who had attacked her in a public restroom last October.

“That’s a voice you don’t forget, that’s a face you don’t forget, especially what she had done to me,” Salminoa said.

Salminoa said she intervened as the woman was berating a cleaning woman. She said the woman responded by throwing Salminoa to the ground and telling her not to get back up.

But Salminoa did begin to get up. “That’s when she physically grabs my hair and pushed me down and starts punching the back of my head,” she said.

Salminoa said she filed a police report at the time, but never heard anything further.

Torrance Police Department officials said they are looking into the incidents.