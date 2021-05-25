Camera captures wild wolf pup’s first howl

News

by: Bobby Oler,

Posted: / Updated:

INTERNATIONAL FALLS, Minn. (NewsNation Now) — It doesn’t take long for a wolf pup to speak up.

On Wednesday, the Voyageurs Wolf Project released a video of what they say is a 4-week-old pup testing its pipes for the first time, howling back to other wolves in the woods.

The VWP aims to figure out what wolves do in the summer when the typical pack mentality of the winter shifts into more of a solidary lifestyle.

The project is backed by the University of Minnesota and studies wolves in the Voyageurs National Park, near the Canadian border. They’re looking to add more cameras to capture more moments like this. You can donate to the project here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

Futurecast - NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC - Adam Krueger

Texas Drought Conditions

California Lake Fire Evacuations

Coming up on NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC - Star Harvey

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Weather forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

National Safe Boating Week

Construction workers "Working in the Weather" - Carrigan Chauvin

Coming up on NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC - Carrigan Chauvin

NO WAIT WEATHER Monday forecast - Adam Krueger

MYSTERY WIRE - Life of a Coroner

DYNASTY

Food Truck Friday with Big 6 BBQ

Food Truck Friday with Big 6 BBQ

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 6AM

fill in 521

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC ON THE PIER

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC Fishing Probs

National Weather Service on Gulf system; short-lived Tropical Depression or Storm

Gulf system could become a short-lived Tropical Depression or Storm

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

FEATURED STORIES

More Featured

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

Don't Miss