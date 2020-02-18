Camp Hope helps veteran & his family combat addiction & homelessness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"It's OK to ask for help." That's the message that Shane Hawthorne wants to spread to his fellow veterans who have suffered from PTSD and other demons. After eight years of service and five tours to Afghanistan and Iraq, Hawthorne found himself in a dark place, which ultimately led to him and his family becoming homeless. It was thanks to the PTSD Foundation of America's Camp Hope that Hawthorne and his family were able to turn their lives around. Once a resident, Hawthorne is now a Program Assistant Manager.



If you or veteran you know suffers from PTSD, please call the PTSD Veteran Line: 1-877-717-PTSD (7873). It's available 24/7.