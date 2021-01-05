Candlelight vigil honoring fallen officer

HOUSTON (CW39) The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a candlelight vigil in memory of Sgt. Bruce Watson. The officer was fatally struck by a car in the Pearland area after an off-duty job leading a funeral procession on Saturday. Watson was with the department for 20 years.

What: Sgt. Watson, 51, was assigned to the Patrol Support Services Bureau, working the night shift at the Emergency Dispatch Center. Sgt. Watson’s teammates describe him as a “shining light in this world who strived to make it a better place for all.”

When: Tuesday, Jan. 5 at 8:30 p.m

Where: Harris County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Dispatch Center | 3000 E Aldine Amphitheater Dr. Houston, TX 77039

*THIS EVENT IS NOT OPEN TO THE PUBLIC*