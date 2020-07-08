CAREN Act: San Francisco ordinance would charge Karens who call 911 over racial bias

News

by: Sara Stinson and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The CAREN Act could impose criminal charges on people who call 911 because of racial bias against another person.

CAREN stands for Caution Against Racially Exploitative Non-Emergencies.

“Karen” is the name many people use on social media to describe people who make false claims about someone of color and call 911.

In San Francisco, a woman called the police on a man for writing “Black Lives Matter” outside his own home. She became known online as the “San Francisco Karen.”

In New York, a womanc called the cops on a Black man bird watching in Central Park. There are currently charges being brought upon that woman, dubbed “Central Park Karen.”

The San Francisco ordinance was introduced by San Francisco Supervisor Shamann Walton. It’s similar to an ordinance made by a state assembly member in Oakland. That ordinance also results in consequences for racially or discriminatory-motivated 911 calls.

During the San Francisco Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, Walton said both measures are part of a larger nationwide movement to address racial biases and implement consequences for weaponizing emergency resources with racist intentions.

Share this story

Find State Parks Near Major Metros
Abilene | Austin | Dallas/Fort Worth | Houston | Lubbock | San Angelo | San Antonio | All Parks

Activities Listed by TPWD

TOP VIDEO

Neighbors Respond About Old Fiesta Closing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Neighbors Respond About Old Fiesta Closing"

Shannon LaNier, A Thomas Jefferson's Descendant on CNN

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shannon LaNier, A Thomas Jefferson's Descendant on CNN"

Fauci: "We're Knee Deep In First Wave Of COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fauci: "We're Knee Deep In First Wave Of COVID-19"

Dunkin' Donuts Closing 450 Stores

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dunkin' Donuts Closing 450 Stores"

Official sound - SWAT Robot Gains Entry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Official sound - SWAT Robot Gains Entry"

Scene - PCT4 Constable Deputy Shot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Scene - PCT4 Constable Deputy Shot"

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

TEXAS COVID-19 CASES

Scattered storms possible

Scattered storms possible

Thumbnail for the video titled "Scattered storms possible"

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular