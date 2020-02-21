Carver Magnet High School presents ‘Alone Time’ and ‘Country Roads’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

All this week on The Art Spot, we've been showing you art from students over at Aldine ISD's Carver Magnet High School. We're down to our last two pieces this week.

Our first piece is by 17-year-old Laila Chinn, and she calls her piece "Alone Time." She says her artwork depicts a room that is drawn as an isometric drawing, which is a representation of an object where all three dimensions are drawn at full scale. She says she wanted the art to have a sense of comfort and space.

Our second piece is by 18-year-old Daniela Vasquez, and she calls her piece "Country Roads." Daniela says that her artwork is a linoleum print of a farmer's truck. She says she decided to do this because of how much it reminded her of Texas. Daniela says she loves art because it's something that allows us all to be connected.