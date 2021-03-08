CAUGHT: Murder suspect arrested, accused of killing teen in SE Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) Houston Police Department investigators are breathing a sigh of relief after catching and arresting the suspect involved in a murder that happened on Saturday, March 6th.

Investigators are charging Mark K. Risper II, 32 with the murder of Kenya Hall, 18. The murder happened at 9610 West Sam Houston Parkway South, in SE Houston.

HPD Homicide Division detectives reported, Officers responded to a meet the firefighter call at an inn at the above address. Upon arrival, they found Ms. Hall unresponsive in one of the rooms. Paramedics pronounced her deceased. Evidence indicated she was strangled.



During the investigation, Risper was identified as a suspect in this case and he was arrested and charged.