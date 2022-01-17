HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston Police need your help identifying the suspects seen robbing a ATM technician in Southwest Houston. Surveillance video captured the robbery on January 2, 2022, at the ATM located on the 6200 block of Bellaire in Houston, TX. HPD says the ATM technician was servicing the machine, when a gray four-door Mercedes pulled up behind him. That’s when the two unknown men jump out, armed with handguns, demanding the technician to open the ATM. After taking the money, the suspect drove away, traveling east on Bellaire.

We need your help to identify the suspects responsible for robbing an ATM technician on Jan. 2 at the 6200 block of Bellaire. If you recognize them, please call @CrimeStopHOU 713-222-TIPS w/info. See full story at https://t.co/eJba6a65Qx @houstonpolice @ATFHou pic.twitter.com/Im73q0ksw7 — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) January 6, 2022

HPD believes both suspects are Hispanic men. One was wearing a gray hoodie and black pants, while the other was wearing a black hoodie and brown pants.

If you have any information that can lead to the arrest or charging of these suspects contact Crime Stoppers Houston by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at https://crime-stoppers.org/or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.