CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Armed suspect robs grocery store

Courtesy: HPD Robbery

HOUSTON (CW39) – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division is searching for a man who assaulted a grocery store worker and cleaned out the store’s safe.

FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube

On May 9th around 10:30 p.m., the woman was closing the store for the night when the suspect approached her, armed with a handgun. Surveillance footage shows the suspect forcing her back inside and into the stores back office.

The suspect forced the worker to open the safe while grabbing her by the neck and pointing a gun to her side. Once the safe was opened, the suspect grabbed the money and put it in a Nike backpack. He also kicked the woman before getting away.

The suspect was described as a man in a green hoodie, white shoes with black shoelaces, tan pants, Nike backpack and gloves. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers of Houston directly at 713-222-TIPS (8477).