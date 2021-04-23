CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Business owner sucker punched and robbed after leaving bank, dangerous suspect still on the run

HOUSTON (CW39) Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department is asking the public to take a close look at recently released surveillance video to see if you recognize a robbery suspect that is still on the run.

On Saturday, March 27, 2021 at around 11:15 am, the victim was walking into his business at the 6600 block of S. Sam Houston Parkway. According to investigators, he stated that an unknown man approached him from behind and struck him in the face with a closed fist, causing him to drop a bag containing cash. The suspect then picked up the bag, ran to a dark colored Chrysler minivan, and fled the scene.

He stated that just prior to the incident; he had driven to a bank located at the 6900 block of Corporate Drive and withdrew a large sum of money for his business. The victim then drove about 9 miles back to his business and was robbed as he was about to walk inside. It is very likely that the suspects targeted the victim and followed his activity prior to the robbery, according to police.

Business owner likely followed from bank by suspects in a robbery that occurred on Mar. 27 at the 6600 block of S. Sam Houston Pkwy. If you recognize this male, please call @CrimeStopHOU 713-222-TIPS w/info. See full story here->https://t.co/rCD3TZswpO @houstonpolice #jugging pic.twitter.com/oIXrnuS1aF — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) April 20, 2021

Suspect description: Black male, light skinned, thin build, 6’0 to 6’2, black V-neck shirt, black pants, gray hoodie jacket, and black and white shoes.

Suspect vehicle: Black or dark gray newer model Chrysler Pacifica with dark window tint and paper plates.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app