Caught on camera: Choking Florida man saved by neighbor

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire and Natasha Anderson (WJW)

Posted: / Updated:

ORLANDO, Fla. (WJW/CNN)  A Florida woman performed live saving measures when her neighbor of 13 years was choking last week.

According to WESH, Billy Bass was eating dinner when he started choking on his steak.

He ran to his neighbor’s house and began pounding on the door.

Karen Aranda answered her door and administered abdominal thrusts to Bass until the steak flew out of his mouth and he could breathe again.

“Even she was shaken up, I was shaken up, and we just hugged each other and embraced, and I said, ‘You saved my life,’” said Bass.

The whole incident was caught on Aranda’s doorbell camera. You can watch her life saving efforts in the video above.

