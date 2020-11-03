Caught on camera: fatal shooting in SE Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) Houston police are looking for the communities help in identifying a suspect involved in a fatal shooting that happened on Monday, November 2nd.

Police say they are looking for a suspect wanted in connection of fatally shooting a man in the 200 block of Owens street on the southeast side of the city.

Investigators are looking for a gray, four-door Kia shown in the surveillance video. If you have any information on this incident call HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or CrimeStoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Below is the release from HPD: