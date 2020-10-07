Robbery caught on camera – Think twice because you’re probably being watched!

HOUSTON (CW39) A local insurance company caught a robbery on camera now Houston Police and Crimestoppers need your help locating the suspects.
According to HPD Robbery Division Investigators say two suspects went into an Insurance Company on July 28th located at 11903 Beechnut and held the employees at gunpoint as they robbed the place.
If you recognize these suspects call Crimestoppers where you could get paid $5000 cash and all tips will remain anonymous.
