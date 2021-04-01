Cauliflower PEEPS? Green Giant teaming up with marshmallow giant for healthier options

HOUSTON (CW39) Cauliflower is increasingly sneaking into everything now-a-days to give people healthier food options and now PEEPS is introducing cauliflower into their marshmallow treats.

The Giant Marshmallow Bunnies with a hint of cauliflower flavor will be available beginning April 1st.

“The cauliflower trend is hard to miss – these days we see it being used in everything from pizza crusts to tots and beyond,” said Caitlin Servian, PEEPS® Brand Manager. “We thought it was time for PEEPS® to get in on the fun, which is why we teamed up with a leading brand in vegetable innovation, Green Giant, to bring this unique product offering to fans across the country.”

Green Giant Cauliflower-Flavored Giant PEEPS® Marshmallow Bunnies are available for a limited time and are a different way for fans to express their PEEPSONALITY® this Easter season. The cauliflower flavor is subtle and derived from Green Giant Riced Veggies Cauliflower. Each package contains two PEEPS® Marshmallow Bunnies.

“Whoever said you can’t combine vegetables and sweets has not tasted our latest innovation,” said Kristen Thompson, Brand Director, Green Giant. “Consumers have raved about Green Giant Veggie Swap-Ins® products for breakfast, lunch and dinner, so we thought we should tackle sweets, too. Working alongside PEEPS® felt like a natural partnership, and we think consumers will be clamoring for Green Giant Cauliflower-Flavored Giant PEEPS® Marshmallow Bunnies this Easter.”

Of course, only the most observant will notice that April 1 is also April Fools’ Day. While this is just a prank, both brands do firmly believe vegetables and PEEPS® belong in every bunny’s Easter basket (just maybe not in the same package).