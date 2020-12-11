CBD Expo in Houston this weekend

HOUSTON (CW39) CBD has been shown that it can help with many different ailments in your body and that’s why more and more people are turning to it. Well, if you want to learn more about CBD and its benefits you can check out the CBD Expo that’s happening this weekend.



WHAT: The Original CBD Expo South 2020 will be held in-person on December 11 through December 12, 2020 in Houston, Texas. The event, hosted by MACE Media Group, is the 17th conference by the creators of the Original Expo Tour and will be an exciting opportunity to bring the cannabis, wellness, and CBD communities together after nearly a year of virtual programming.

WHERE: Hilton Houston North

12400 Greenspoint Dr

Houston, TX

77060



The event will feature exhibits from end products producers, equipment manufacturers, and ancillary businesses including financial and legal service providers that display the latest and most innovative advancements in CBD. Exhibitors will have the opportunity to directly engage with consumers, dispensary owners, and buyers from well-known entities like Whole Food, CVS Pharmacy, Starbucks Coffee, and Trader Joe’s.



In addition, the expo will offer unique cannabinoid education seminars from leading cannabis and cannabinoid PhDs, physicians, scientists, and researchers from around the globe. Seminar tracks include Research and Medicine, Regulation and Compliance, and Cannabinoid Education Certification.



Networking and community building opportunities will be at the forefront of this year’s event. Over 190,000 individuals have attended the CBD Expo since its inception and always brings a diverse group of cannabinoid and cannabis professionals within areas of education, advocacy, and business.



To attend this year’s event or learn more, visit us online at cbdexpo.net.



New restrictions and safety protocol will be in place due to COVID-19. To learn more about how we are protecting attendees and exhibitors, see here.





