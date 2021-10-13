Celebrate with the Astros on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park

Houston Astros relief pitcher Ryan Pressly (55) celebrates the final out against the Chicago White Sox in the ninth inning during Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Chicago. The Astros won 10-1. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH)– The Astros are headed to the American League Championship Series for the fifth consecutive year after winning the ALDS over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday.

Now it’s time to celebrate in Houston! he Astros will host a free and fun Postseason Clinch Event for fans on the sidewalk area outside the Union Station building at Minute Maid Park from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

DJ Johnny Bravo will be in attendance providing music and entertainment on top of H-Town themed interactive shipping container on Crawford St. A mural artist will paint live an 8×8-foot Astros-themed mural in front of Union Station. Orbit and the Shooting Stars will make appearances throughout the day.

Plus, you can head to the team store to purchase your postseason merchandise. Show your receipt to receive a free coffee from PUCS Coffee Truck (9 a.m.-11 a.m.) or a free taco from Los Primos HTX (11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.).

The Astros will host the Red Sox in the first two games of the ALCS. First pitch for Game 1 from Minute Maid Park is this Friday at 7:07 p.m.