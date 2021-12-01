Central Texas forecast: Sunny and mild for the rest of the week

Temperatures will continue to be well above normal with a mix of sun and clouds for the rest of the week in Central Texas, according to FOX 44 chief meteorologist Mike LaPoint.

A quick-hitting low-pressure system arrives Friday night and Saturday before a cold front arrives Saturday night and Sunday with cooler and drier temperatures. Richer moisture and instability will be across eastern parts of the area.

Though severe weather is not currently anticipated, a few strong storms with small hail and gusty winds may occur across East Texas late Friday night through early Saturday afternoon.