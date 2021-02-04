Charges filed against shooter on the loose

HOUSTON (CW39) Houston Police Investigators have charged a suspect wanted in a fatal shooting that occurred on Sunday, January 31st.

The suspect, Oscar Calixto (H/m, 23), is charged with the murder of Oscar Canizales, 28, who died after being shot at a tire shop located at 4400 South Loop East (South Interstate Highway 610 East).

Police have released a prior booking photo of Calixto in hopes someone will recognize him and come forward.

HPD investigators say Calixto took off from the shooting scene in a 1999 gray Chevrolet Suburban prior to officers’ arrival.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Oscar Calixto or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.