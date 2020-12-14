Charges filed against two murder suspects

HOUSTON (CW39) Charges have been filed against two suspects wanted in the fatal shooting of three men and the wounding of another man at 2117 Chenevert Street about 9:40 p.m. on October 20, according to investigators.

The suspects, Demontae Lavon Williams (b/m, 24) and Le Dadrine Da Prea Hall (b/m, 20), are charged with capital murder. Authorities say, they are not in custody.

Investigators say, three victims, Jailyn Bernard Page, 19, Bryce Lee Goddard, 21, and Christopher Donshae Jackson, 22, were pronounced dead at the scene. The fourth victim, Sir John Mitchell, 17, was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.



Further investigation led to the identities of Williams and Hall as suspects in this case and they were charged on Tuesday (Dec. 1).



Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the two suspects is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.



