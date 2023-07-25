HOUSTON (KIAH) – A Chili’s in Atascocita will be closed for an undisclosed period due to a fire that broke out last night, leaving tremendous smoke damage. Atascocita Fire Department responded to the fire around 1:30 a.m. at the Chili’s on F.M. 1960, and found barrels of smoke coming from the inside.

Mutual aid had to be requested at the scene to balance out the attack on the fire, but no source was located. Utilities inside the building were secure and unharmed, while emergency crews were able to evacuate the smoke. Fire Marshalls and the buildings management team was contacted to assess damage, but until a thorough investigation is completed the restaurant will remain closed.