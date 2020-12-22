“Christmas Tree Syndrome” Could Be The Reason For Your Stuffy Nose

HOUSTON (CW39) You’re ready for Christmas. The decorations are complete. The food is planned out. The presents are wrapped (almost). And the Tree is up and looks great! But, why are your eyes watering, your nose is running, and you can’t stop sneezing in your home?

There’s a reason for that, and it may not be your seasonal allergies either. It could be “Christmas Tree Syndrome”. Yes, it’s a real thing, and it’s caused by your Christmas Tree, whether it’s a Real-Live Tree or an Artificial Tree.

CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton talks with Anthony Cruz with AdvantaClean about ways you can avoid “Christmas Tree Syndrome” and still enjoy your Trees, without all the sneeze!

