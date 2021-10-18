City asking for volunteers to help with H-E-B Thanksgiving Parade

HOUSTON (KIAH) – The H-E-B Thanksgiving Parade is back this year to kick off the holiday season, but first, organizers say they need volunteers.
They’ll be assisting elaborate floats, colorful marching bands, high-flying balloons and other uniquely Houston entries as they traverse over 20 city blocks in downtown Houston.
City organizers say they need volunteers for the following areas:
- Balloon Handlers – March in the parade and help to guide giant helium balloons
- Banner Carriers – Carry banners introducing featured performers and floats
- Parade Marshals – Keep the parade moving – if you like being in charge, this is the spot for you]
- Seating Ushers – Be the face of the City, greeting ticketed spectators in finding their way to seats in the special reserved area
- ADA Ushers- Help handicapped guests be seated for the parade
- Back Lot- Help entries in the back lot staging area
To sign up to volunteer with the 72nd Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Parade, or for more information, click here.
Meanwhile, Mayor Sylvester Turner is set to announce official details on the celebration on Monday at a press conference.
The 72nd Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Parade will start at 9 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25.