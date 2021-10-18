City asking for volunteers to help with H-E-B Thanksgiving Parade

70th Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade Parade with Grand Marshall Jim McIngvale in downtown Houston, Thursday, November 28, 2019. (Photo by Richard Carson)

Help guide elaborate floats, colorful marching bands and more

HOUSTON (KIAH) – The H-E-B Thanksgiving Parade is back this year to kick off the holiday season, but first, organizers say they need volunteers.

They’ll be assisting elaborate floats, colorful marching bands, high-flying balloons and other uniquely Houston entries as they traverse over 20 city blocks in downtown Houston.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED! If you are interested in volunteering for the 72nd Annual @HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade, please visit the following link to register: https://t.co/TGxcfczDbT pic.twitter.com/PY6iTnXQaT — COH Special Events (@MayorsEvents) October 1, 2021

City organizers say they need volunteers for the following areas:

Balloon Handlers – March in the parade and help to guide giant helium balloons

Banner Carriers – Carry banners introducing featured performers and floats

Parade Marshals – Keep the parade moving – if you like being in charge, this is the spot for you]

Seating Ushers – Be the face of the City, greeting ticketed spectators in finding their way to seats in the special reserved area

ADA Ushers- Help handicapped guests be seated for the parade

Back Lot- Help entries in the back lot staging area

To sign up to volunteer with the 72nd Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Parade, or for more information, click here.

0557_HEB_Thanksgiving2019.JPG Ñ 70th Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade Parade with Grand Marshall Jim McIngvale in downtown Houston, Thursday, November 28, 2019. (Photo by Donna Carson) ***DOWNLOAD INSTRUCTIONS*** Download full resolution individual photos/videos by clicking the “down-facing arrow” below the preview image on the right hand side of the page. You will then be prompted to select a destination for the photo on your local computer. This cloud based gallery will be available for three months in order to enable you to download all of the photos to your computer for safe long term storage. While the gallery may be in the cloud for longer than this time you should endeavor to file and secure the photos for future use in whatever manner you deem appropriate.

0150_HEB_Thanksgiving2019.JPG Ñ 70th Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade Parade with Grand Marshall Jim McIngvale in downtown Houston, Thursday, November 28, 2019. (Photo by Richard Carson) ***DOWNLOAD INSTRUCTIONS*** Download full resolution individual photos/videos by clicking the “down-facing arrow” below the preview image on the right hand side of the page. You will then be prompted to select a destination for the photo on your local computer. This cloud based gallery will be available for three months in order to enable you to download all of the photos to your computer for safe long term storage. While the gallery may be in the cloud for longer than this time you should endeavor to file and secure the photos for future use in whatever manner you deem appropriate.

1015_HEB_Thanksgiving2019.JPG Ñ 70th Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade Parade with Grand Marshall Jim McIngvale in downtown Houston, Thursday, November 28, 2019. (Photo by Richard Carson) ***DOWNLOAD INSTRUCTIONS*** Download full resolution individual photos/videos by clicking the “down-facing arrow” below the preview image on the right hand side of the page. You will then be prompted to select a destination for the photo on your local computer. This cloud based gallery will be available for three months in order to enable you to download all of the photos to your computer for safe long term storage. While the gallery may be in the cloud for longer than this time you should endeavor to file and secure the photos for future use in whatever manner you deem appropriate.

Meanwhile, Mayor Sylvester Turner is set to announce official details on the celebration on Monday at a press conference.

The 72nd Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Parade will start at 9 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25.