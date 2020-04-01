City Of Houston Curbside Meal Program For Local Families

There are options for families in need of food.

The City of Houston is operating a curbside meal program at 50 community centers around the city Monday through Friday from 1 to 3 p.m. Free meals, including a lunch and a snack, are available for youth ages 1 to 18.

Only children who come to the site for pickup can receive the meal. Parents are not allowed to take food for a child who is not present at the time of pickup.

Additionally, families can visit HoustonFoodBank.org to see the 250 open partner sites that are located across greater Houston.