City Of Houston Curbside Meal Program For Local Families

News
Posted: / Updated:
Food recalls across the nation causing concerns

Assorted food recalls are spreading like wildfire.

There are options for families in need of food.

The City of Houston is operating a curbside meal program at 50 community centers around the city Monday through Friday from 1 to 3 p.m. Free meals, including a lunch and a snack, are available for youth ages 1 to 18.

Only children who come to the site for pickup can receive the meal. Parents are not allowed to take food for a child who is not present at the time of pickup.

Additionally, families can visit HoustonFoodBank.org to see the 250 open partner sites that are located across greater Houston.

Share this story

Latest Weather Forecast

More Weather
More Remarkable Women

Popular

Latest

More Morning Dose