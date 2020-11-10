City of Houston Veterans Day Celebration

HOUSTON (CW39) – The City of Houston is honoring those who serve with the United States Armed Forces during a virtual Veterans Day celebration. The 23rd Annual Houston Salutes American Heroes will be hosted by Mayor Sylvester Turner and it will include a moment of silence. Due to the covid-19 pandemic, this year’s Veteran’s Day program will be virtual, with a limited number of in-person guests.

The ceremony starts at 10:45 a.m. and the moment of silence takes place at 11 a.m. Special guests include former news anchor and Vietnam Veteran, Bill Balleza as the Emcee, Brigadier General Ronald R. Ragin, Commander as the Keynote Speaker, the US Army 13th Sustainment Command and recruit inductees.

You can tune in using this link or call in using the following numbers:

English – 877-311-7071

Spanish – 877-311-7074

Vietnamese – 877-311-7083

Discover CW39 Houston on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!