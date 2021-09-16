City of Seabrook unable to help with Hurricane Nicholas storm clean-up

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – The city of Seabrook says it’s not removing storm debris from homes impacted by Hurricane Nicholas. Although Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Seabrook Mayor Thom Kolupski issued disaster declarations, the Federal Emergency Management Association (FEMA) did not issue a disaster declaration for Texas. Without that FEMA disaster declaration, the city of Seabrook says it’s unable to execute a storm-debris removal contract.

Now the city is reminding residents on how to properly dispose of storm debris. They’re asking residents to contact their insurance company or independent contractors for assistance with storm debris removal. Debris Waste Management will not remove includes, but is not limited to fencing, large tree limbs, decking and other storm-related objects. They will continue collecting household garbage, recycling and normal bulk items that are limited to two-cubic-yards. Waste Management collectors will place a pink tag on items they’re unable to pick up. They’re also requesting that residents separate debris from residential garbage and recycling.

For private property owners, the city says it’s also unable to help with storm debris removal. That includes tree limbs, vegetation, decking and other items. According to city of Seabrook, storm debris that washed ashore on private property is the responsibility of the property owner. They also warn against dumping storm debris in city parks or in business dumpsters.

The city officials say they’ll continue to access the storm damages. For now, residents and business owners are being encouraged to complete a Storm Damage Report if their homes or businesses sustained storm damages. For more on the Storm Damage Report visit http://www.seabrooktx.gov/680/Report-Storm-Damage/storm-damage.