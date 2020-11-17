Claim your $5,000!

HOUSTON (CW39) Take a look at Zion Aguirre Flores, he is the victim of a fatal hit and run and police are asking for your help with any information to help them solve this case.

Crimestoppers of Houston will pay you $5,000 if you have details on this case that can lead police to the arrest of the hit and run driver.

According to authorities, on Sunday, October 18, 2020 Flores was hit by a car in the 12000 block of Tidwell Rd. The car that hit Flores is described as four-door silver sedan, possibly a Hyundai Sonata, who then fled the scene after hitting the victim. Flores suffered major injuries, and sadly died from them.

Official police report is below: