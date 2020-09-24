Clarification regarding Harris County jury service

HOUSTON (CW39) The Harris County court system is clarifying some confusion over a recent announcement regarding jury service.

Jury Service has resumed for Harris County District, County and Justice Courts effective September 14, 2020.

On Monday, Sept. 21st the Houston Municipal Courts announced that jury service for those courts is suspended through Nov. 30, 2020.

THE SUSPENSION OF JURY SERVICE FOR HOUSTON MUNICPAL COURTS DOES NOT AFFECT JURORS SUMMONED FOR DUTY BY THE HARRIS COUNTY DISTRICT CLERK.

Jurors receiving summons from Harris County subsequent to September 14, 2020, are asked to please comply with the instructions included with the summons, as their service is genuinely needed.

Prospective jurors can find additional information regarding Harris County Jury Service and COVID-19 Safety Information on the Harris County District Courts website at www.justex.net and www.harriscountyjuryservice.com.