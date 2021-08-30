Clear Creek ISD moves to “Stage 3” amid COVID-19 spike

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Clear ISD is now in “Stage 3” of their covid-19 health mitigation protocol. Superintendent, Dr. Eric Williams announced the move on August 27th, after the district’s active number of cases districtwide rose to above 1% of the student/staff population. The school also is also bringing back remote teleconferencing as early as September 7, 2021, to support students who are home temporarily due medical conditions or quarantine. This remote teleconferencing will be for all core subjects in all grade levels based on an hourly program schedule. CCISD officials plan on announcing more details on September 1st, 2021 through a livestream on www.ccisd.net/live and there will be an update on www.ccisd.net.

The following is a list of additional measures put in place by CCISD:

Increased pandemic cleaning across Clear Creek ISD to provide enhanced cleaning in schools with positive COVID-19 cases.

Air filters have been upgraded systemwide to capture smaller respiratory droplets.

Air conditioning run times have been extended to provide additional air exchanges throughout the day.

Reopened the form for parents to indicate whether their child is required to wear a face covering as this will allow campus staff to monitor the use of face coverings.

Face coverings will be more visibly available in classrooms and common areas for student use.

Elementary classrooms will move to temporary school-to-home (remote learning) if a cluster of cases is identified.

All schools have been notified to reassess instructional settings, classroom seating arrangements, recess patterns, and cafeteria spaces to provide as much distance as possible.

As practicable, meetings and some school-based events may be held virtually, outdoors, or temporarily postponed.

Clear Creek ISD says they will remain open and are reminding parents to conduct a Self-Health Assessment on students prior to school each day.