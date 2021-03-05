Clerk overtaken by crew of armed suspects during cell phone store robbery

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Police Department Robbery Division is asking for the public’s help locating a crew of robbery suspects that wiped out a cell phone store in SW Houston. Investigators say on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 10:30 am, three men entered a cell phone store located at the 9100 block of Main. Two of the suspects ran up to the employee while pointing a handgun at her while the third suspect stayed at the door as a lookout. The suspects demanded the money from the cash registers and the phones from the safe. The suspects removed the money from a register and then went to the back office and removed phones from the safe. The suspects then fled the scene in a black Toyota Corolla with a broken back window, according to investigators.

We need your help to identify the suspects wanted in a cell phone store robbery on Feb. 24 at the 9100 block of Main St. in Southwest Houston. If you know these suspects, please call @CrimeStopHOU 713-222-TIPS w/info. See story–>https://t.co/4Lk1cXLabg @houstonpolice pic.twitter.com/QAYjAyWfh3 — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) March 4, 2021

Prior to the incident, the suspect with the red jacket walked into the store and asked if they had any iPhones in the store. According to police, the suspect was captured on camera as he left without his mask on.

Suspect #1: Black male, around 18 years old, black hoodie and black pants.

Suspect #2: Black male, around 18 years old and wore red jacket.

Suspect #3: Black male, around 18 years old – remained at the front door.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.