Coast Guard conducts Hurricane Ida post-storm overflights

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) As hundreds remain the dark in Louisiana, the Coast Guard conducted a critical incident search and rescue overflight along the Gulf Coast region. The Coast Guard says they brought over 28 aviation assets and nearly 21 shallow-water response assets to respond to flooded and damaged areas. The USCG Heartland tweeted Monday, showing the widespread devastation in the area.

The Coast Guard will continue to provide search and rescue capabilities, assess the damage done by Hurricane Ida, repair aids-to-navigation, and ensure the ports along the Gulf Coast can be safely reopened for the flow of maritime commerce.” Capt. Tracy Philips, area commander for the Ida response

The damage from Ida left millions of homes and businesses in Louisiana and Mississippi without power. This includes the city of New Orleans, where Ida knocked out all eight transmission lines. Officials say the damage is so extensive, it could be weeks before the power grid is repaired. For now, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards says the state’s focus continues to be search and rescue. According to the governor, Louisiana National Guard alone rescued 191 people across St. John the Baptist, Jefferson and Orleans parishes by boat, helicopter, and high-water vehicle. More than 5,000 Guard soldiers are working on the disaster response and soon the state will transition into a “grid search” of the hardest hit areas. In Mississippi, Governor Tate Reeves says state and local emergency responders conducted 20 rescues from flooded areas in three coastal counties. He decided to let federal search-and-rescue teams leave Mississippi to help with bigger problems in Louisiana

The Associated Press contributed to this developing report.