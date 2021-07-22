Coast Guard medevacs mariner from tanker 11 miles off Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas (CW39) The Coast Guard was in full force Wednesday.

The Coast Guard medevaced a crew member from a tanker vessel approximately 11 miles off Galveston.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a call at approximately 9 a.m. from the tanker vessel Coral Furcata stating a 48-year-old male crew member was experiencing stroke-like symptoms. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.

A Coast Guard Station Galveston 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew launched with emergency medical services personnel aboard to assist.

The boat crew arrived on scene but was unable to conduct a transfer because the ailing crew member was no longer ambulatory. A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew diverted to assist.

The helicopter crew arrived on scene, hoisted the crew member and transported him to the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston in stable condition.

