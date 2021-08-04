Coast Guard medevacs tugboat crew member 65 miles off Galveston, Texas

US Coast Guard (Credit: US Department of Homeland Security)

GALVESTON, Texas (KIAH) The Coast Guard medically evacuated a 60-year-old mariner from a tugboat approximately 65 miles off Galveston, Texas, Monday.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a call at about 4 p.m. from the 116-foot tugboat Leigh Ann Moran stating a crew member was ailing and disoriented. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medical evacuation.

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Houston and HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew from Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi, Texas, launched to assist.

The Dolphin crew arrived on scene, hoisted the man and brought him to Scholes International Airport. Emergency medical services then transported the patient to the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston in stable condition.

For more information follow them on Facebook and Twitter.