Coast Guard rescues residents near Navarre Beach during Hurricane Sally

HOUSTON (CW39) – The Coast Guard rescued nine people and one dog Wednesday near Navarre Beach, Florida.
A Coast Guard Sector Ohio Valley Shallow Water Response Team rescued six adults, three children and one dog who were impacted by Hurricane Sally.
Coast Guard Shallow Water Response Teams were pre-staged in areas around the potential Hurricane Sally impacted areas to rapidly respond and conduct search and rescue operations
The general public should remain cautious, even in nice conditions, and be aware of hazards, storm surge debris, and possible flooding conditions due to the hurricane.
