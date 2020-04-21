Coast Guard searching for possible people in the water near Baytown, Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard along with the Coast Guard Air Station Houston, Coast Guard Station Houston, Baytown Police Department, Baytown Fire Department are involved in the search for seven possible people in the water in Cedar Bayou just west of the U.S. Highway 146 bridge near Baytown, Texas, Monday.

Texas Coast Guard officials say at 9:40 p.m. Monday night, Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watch-standers got a mayday radio transmission from a distressed mariner stating his 27-foot recreational vessel was taking on water with four adults and three children onboard.

After this initial report, radio communications were lost.

Coast Guard watch-standers issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched an Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and a Station Houston 29-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew to search the area for the seven missing.

Anyone with information should contact Sector Houston-Galveston at 281-464-4854.