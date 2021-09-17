Coast Guard still supporting Hurricane Ida Recovery

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – The Coast Guard says it’s still responding to impacts made to waterways and assessing the environmental threats following Hurricane Ida in Southeast Louisiana. With help from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Navy Supervisor of Salvage and Diving, the Coast Guard says it’s working to re-open the waterways in the areas of Bayou Lafourche, Houma Navigation Canal, and portions of the Intracoastal Waterway. They’re also removing obstructions to the affected waterways to restore the area to pre-storm conditions. According to the Coast Guard, 25 obstructions comprised primarily of fishing vessels, crew vessels, and offshore supply vessels have been identified in the Bayou Lafourche channel. 30 submerged targets have also been identified in the Houma Navigation Canal and 15 of those targets in the Houma Navigation Canal have been cleared or removed.

The Coast Guard is also working closely with the State of Louisiana, Environmental Protection Agency, and Department of Environmental Quality, to respond to reports of pollution. So far, they’ve assessed 1,539 reports of pollution and Oof the 1,539 reports, there are:

694 reports that have been closed or transferred to appropriate jurisdictions,

197 reports where the reports were unverified as there was no remaining evidence of pollution on-site,

564 reports where the Coast Guard is actively supervising the mitigation efforts that are being carried out by responsible parties,

84 reports that are under investigation by the Coast Guard.

Rear Adm. Richard Timme, commander of the Eighth Coast Guard District, and Command Master Chief Marques Johnson, visited @USCG Station #GrandIsle to assess the damage #HurricaneIda left behind.#USCGIda #Storm21 pic.twitter.com/SMSZqUO2Q6 — USCG Heartland (@USCGHeartland) September 9, 2021