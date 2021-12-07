Coast Guard suspends search for missing 94-year-old fisherman

HOUSTON (KIAH) – A 94-year-old is still missing, after the U.S. Coast Guard has suspended their search for the missing fisherman on Monday.

A concerned friend of Frank Marinic sent the Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders saying Marinic had gone out on Tuesday, Nov. 30 and was expected back Saturday. They issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin aircrew and Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew to assist in the search.

The Coast Guard says they searched approximately 3,087 square miles for over 25 search hours. The Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin aircrew found his fishing vessel near the Claypile Bank 90 miles offshore Galveston. They lowered down a rescue swimmer who verified that there was no one on the vessel.

“Since Saturday, our Coast Guard crews, using all available assets, have been putting forth their best effort to find Mr. Marinic, working tirelessly and covering over 3,000 square miles during our search,” Capt. Keith Donohue, deputy commander of Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston, said.

“Mr. Marinic is a well-known and experienced maritime worker and is also a pillar in the Galveston fishing community. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who know him, during this most difficult time.”

Anyone with information should contact the Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston Command Center at 281-464-4851.

