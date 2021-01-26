Coca-Cola with coffee now on shop shelves

FILE – In this Oct. 14, 2019 photo a truck with the Coca-Cola logo, behind left, maneuvers in a parking lot at a bottling plant in Needham, Mass. The Coca-Cola Co. said Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, it’s laying off 2,200 workers, or 17% of its global workforce, as part of a larger restructuring aimed at paring down its business units and brands. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

HOUSTON (CW39) This drink is either going to be revolutionary or the worst thing you’ve ever tried. Not sure which.

Coca-Cola with Coffee just launched nationwide, and is now in stores. So is a sugar-free version. The cans are a mix of Coke and coffee and come in three flavors: Dark blend, caramel, or vanilla.

In an official statement posted on their website, they said:

We’re focusing our innovation efforts on doing what Coca-Cola has always stood for and does best – which is to deliver emotional and functional uplift – in bigger, bolder, more differentiated ways. Coca-Cola with Coffee is a true hybrid innovation that provides the perfect solution for that mid-afternoon pick-me-up we all want, especially in today’s work-from-home environment. We’re fulfilling this need state and occasion in a uniquely Coca-Cola way. Brandan Strickland, brand director, Coca-Cola Trademark.

Each 12-ounce can has 69 milligrams of caffeine, which is just over half of a regular coffee or a Red Bull, but more than double a can of regular Coke.

Images from Coca-Cola