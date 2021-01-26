Coca-Cola with coffee now on shop shelves

HOUSTON (CW39) This drink is either going to be revolutionary or the worst thing you’ve ever tried. Not sure which.
Coca-Cola with Coffee just launched nationwide, and is now in stores. So is a sugar-free version. The cans are a mix of Coke and coffee and come in three flavors: Dark blend, caramel, or vanilla.
In an official statement posted on their website, they said:
We’re focusing our innovation efforts on doing what Coca-Cola has always stood for and does best – which is to deliver emotional and functional uplift – in bigger, bolder, more differentiated ways. Coca-Cola with Coffee is a true hybrid innovation that provides the perfect solution for that mid-afternoon pick-me-up we all want, especially in today’s work-from-home environment. We’re fulfilling this need state and occasion in a uniquely Coca-Cola way.Brandan Strickland, brand director, Coca-Cola Trademark.
Each 12-ounce can has 69 milligrams of caffeine, which is just over half of a regular coffee or a Red Bull, but more than double a can of regular Coke.