HOUSTON (CW39) – Continuously building up up our city and practicing sustainably? Do we HAVE to give up one for the other? Kathleen English is here on behalf of CoHousing Houston, she is an architect and very knowledgeable of this first of it’s kind geothermal housing system in Houston!

What is CoHousing Houston?

CoHousing Houston is a multi-generational community of people from all backgrounds who have come together to develop the first-ever cohousing community near parks, bike trails, and light rail in Houston, Texas. We foster sustainability and connection through physical spaces where neighbors interact with others outside their private homes.

Our 33 cohousing condominium units to be built in the East End inside Loop 610. To date, 30 units have been sold to families and individuals who are choosing this new way of living.

What are geothermal heat exchange systems?

Geothermal heat exchange systems are efficient and reduce the environmental carbon footprint. In this closed-loop system, temperatures in living spaces are regulated without relying on external energy sources such as gas or electricity. Even heat generated from the air conditioning system is captured and used to heat the water used in kitchens and bathrooms. The closed-loop system can result in significant savings on energy costs for homeowners and reduced greenhouse gas emissions.

What is unique about this system and CoHousing Houston?

CoHousing Houston is the first planned community development in Harris County to install a geothermal heat exchange system. This sustainable and energy-efficient technology uses the earth’s constant temperature to regulate the temperature in living spaces. Currently, this state-of-the-art geothermal cooling and heating system is being installed by drilling 63 wells, each 300 feet deep. These wells will house tubing that circulates water in a closed loop, to provide cooling in the summer and heating in the winter.

What is unique about CoHousing Houston?

Cohousing is a form of intentional community where residents live in private homes clustered around communal spaces, like common dining and living areas, playgrounds, and community gardens. The residents actively participate in the design and operation of their neighborhoods, and major decisions are implemented through consensus among the residents. In contrast to traditional developments, cohousing communities are designed to encourage strong social interaction and a greater sense of common life among residents.

Additionally, the emphasis on sharing and cooperation can help to reduce costs and foster a more sustainable way of living. Finally, the site selected made walking, bike riding, and light rail transportation readily available.

Where can you learn more? More information at https://www.cohousinghouston.com