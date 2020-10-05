Coming Soon To A Theater Near You: Nothing

NEW YORK, NY – MARCH, 17: A Regal Cinemas remains closed on March 17, 2020 in New York City. Schools, businesses and most places where people congregate across the country have been shut down as health officials try to slow the spread of COVID-19. (Photo by Victor J. Blue/Getty Images)

HOUSTON (CW39) The second-largest movie theater chain in the U.S. is pushing pause on its business.

Regal Cinemas announced it will indefinitely be halting operations of 536 theaters as of Thursday (Oct. 8).

There are five locations in Houston.

Regal Edwards Houston Marq*E Screenx, 4DX, IMAX & RPX

Regal Edwards Greenway Grand Palace ScreenX & RPX

Regal Edwards West Oaks Mall & RPX

Regal Grand Parkway ScreenX & RPX

Regal Lone Star IMAX & RPX

The closures will impact about 40,000 employees across the U.S.

Theaters were counting on the release of the 25th James Bond film, No Time to Die, to help with sagging ticket sales amid the pandemic. But, its release has now been pushed back until April 2021.

