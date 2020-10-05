Coming Soon To A Theater Near You: Nothing

HOUSTON (CW39) The second-largest movie theater chain in the U.S. is pushing pause on its business.
Regal Cinemas announced it will indefinitely be halting operations of 536 theaters as of Thursday (Oct. 8).
There are five locations in Houston.
- Regal Edwards Houston Marq*E Screenx, 4DX, IMAX & RPX
- Regal Edwards Greenway Grand Palace ScreenX & RPX
- Regal Edwards West Oaks Mall & RPX
- Regal Grand Parkway ScreenX & RPX
- Regal Lone Star IMAX & RPX
The closures will impact about 40,000 employees across the U.S.
Theaters were counting on the release of the 25th James Bond film, No Time to Die, to help with sagging ticket sales amid the pandemic. But, its release has now been pushed back until April 2021.
Have you gone to a movie theater since the pandemic hit?