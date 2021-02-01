HOUSTON (CW39) – Today the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center is hosting a Community Blood Drive in Katy. It’s happening at the from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Post 164 Katy. All donors will receive free socks, along with a chance to win a domestic round-trip through spirit airlines. To participate donors must an ID and sign up online www.CommitForLife.org, using the sponsor code: A164

The Post 164 Katy is located West I-10 Fire Station on 22125 Kingsland Blvd., Katy, TX 77450.