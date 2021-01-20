Congressman Al Green Talks Inauguration, Diversity And Being Harassed Mid-Flight

HOUSTON (CW39) Traveling to and from Washington, D.C. has been of part of Congressman Al Green’s responsibility, since 2005. It’s something he says he’s proud of doing to represent Texas’ 9th District which includes most of southwestern Houston, part of Fort Bend County and most of Missouri City. And it’s just as important this week, especially with him attending the Inauguration of the 46th President. And, while this Historic Event has huge meaning for him, it’s what happened two weeks ago, which also still rings in his ear.

CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton talks with Congressman Al Green just hours before the Presidential Inauguration. They discuss how he was harassed and heckled by airline passengers on his flight and in the airport when he returned to Houston, January 6th, the day of the riot at the Capitol Building. And plans to get federal agencies to encourage airlines to protect all of the flying public from harassment.

Sharron also asked Congressman Green, when it comes to the Inauguration, what does this mean for diversity and continued goals for many, to break glass ceiling.

First, Hear what happen on Congressman Green’s Flight from D.C. to Houston January 6, 2021,

Second, Congressman Green talks about the future of the Glass Ceiling and Diversity in Washington