HOUSTON (CW39) A Precinct 4 Deputy Constable is being called a hero after rescuing an injured dog that was left dead after being struck by a car.

Deputy Kolat quickly jumped into action and started administering first aid to the little pooch who was struggling to stay alive. Thankfully, Kolat was able to get the dog to safety and get the little pup the help it needed.

The dog is now being cared for by a local animal shelter, where they hope to get this little pup a new “furever” home.