Constable Mark Herman introduces new custom crime app, C4 NOW

HOUSTON (CW39) Constable Mark Herman and his team are introducing “C4 NOW”, an app for your smart phone designed to keep the residents of Precinct 4 and North Harris County informed of real time crime in the area, traffic hazards, accidents, road conditions, and threats to public safety.

The app is designed to notify residents of important information about what is going on in and around your communities.

Search for and download your FREE C4 NOW APP today on your device from the Apple or Google Store.