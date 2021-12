HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman was shot at in a Target parking lot in Spring Monday morning, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable deputies said.

The shooting incident happened just before 8 a.m. at the Target store at 19511 North Freeway, when a vehicle drove by and began shooting at another vehicle being driven by the female victim. No one was hit by the shots, and no one was injured, authorities said.

Investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/vrQbeXeWR6 — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) December 20, 2021

The vehicle driven by the suspect left the scene, investigators said as the investigation continues.